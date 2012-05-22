TEXT-S&P report examines background to recent continental upgrade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - The prospect of further deleveraging as well as the improved credit quality of its parent were the main reasons influencing the recent upgrade of German automotive supplier Continental AG (BB-/Positive/B), says Standard & Poor’s today in the Credit FAQ: “What Prompted Our Recent Upgrade Of German Automotive Supplier Continental?”

“Above all, we believe Continental is likely to continue to improve its financial risk profile throughout 2012 and beyond, notably through solid generation of free operating cash flows (FOCF) and only modest dividend payments,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Werner Staeblein. We anticipate that Continental will report FOCF of about EUR0.6 billion-EUR0.7 billion in 2012, despite likely increasing its capital expenditures. Taking into account the dividend payment of EUR0.3 billion, representing a payout ratio of 24% of net income reported for 2011, we expect that the company will further deleverage slightly and achieve a discretionary cash flow of about EUR0.3 billion-EUR0.4 billion.

The upgrade also reflected the improved credit quality of Continental’s parent Schaeffler AG (B/Positive/--), the report says. This is based on our view that Schaeffler is currently benefiting from improved demand in the automotive and industrial machinery sector and that its liquidity position has improved following the refinancing of its bank debt.

The corporate credit rating on Continental is dependent on the application of our parent-subsidiary criteria, the report says. Schaeffler, together with two banks, holds a stake of 60% voting rights in Continental. Even though Continental’s bank facility agreements include covenants protecting creditors and bond indentures that include incurrence covenants protecting Continental, we incorporate Schaeffler’s influence over Continental’s strategic actions and its rating in our rating assessment of Continental.

“Further positive rating actions on Continental would therefore be closely linked to an improvement of the rating on Schaeffler,” said Mr. Staeblein. “We could likewise raise the rating on Continental if it continues to generate discretionary cash flows, leading to further significant debt reduction. We could also raise the rating if we believed Schaeffler’s influence over Continental had diminished. This could result if Schaeffler were to sell a significant share of its holdings in Continental, so that Schaeffler’s influence over the annual shareholder meeting of Continental, including representation on the supervisory board, is substantially lower.”