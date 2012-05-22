TEXT-Fitch asgns Santander UK Tier 1 securities 'BBB' rtg

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Santander UK plc’s (Santander UK) Tier 1 preference shares (GB0000044221 and GB0000064393) a ‘BBB’ rating. At the same time Fitch has downgraded Santander UK’s Tier 1 Callable Perpetual Notes (XS0124569566) to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ as these had been incorrectly classified on the agency’s website.

All three Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below Santander UK’s ‘a+’ Viability Rating, in accordance with Fitch’s criteria for “Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities” published 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.

Santander UK has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A+’ with Stable Outlook, a Short-term IDR of ‘F1’, a Viability Rating of ‘a+', a Support Rating of ‘1’ and a Support Rating Floor of ‘A’.