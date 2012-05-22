FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:CKE Restaurants rtgs unchanged by IPO
May 22, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P:CKE Restaurants rtgs unchanged by IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Carpinteria, Calif.-based restaurant operator and franchisor CKE Restaurants Inc. (B-/Stable/--) are not immediately affected by the parent company’s filing for an IPO of common stock. According to the registration statement, the company expects to raise gross proceeds of about $100 million and plans to use the proceeds to partly repay debt and for general corporate purposes. Given the uncertainty on timing of the transaction as well as the modest amount of debt reduction, we currently do not foresee changing the ratings or outlook at this time. We will keep monitoring the IPO plans and any related effects on credit protection measures.

On Jan. 31, 2012, debt totaled $1.4 billion, including adjustments for operating leases and holding company pay-in-kind debt. The leverage ratio was 7.1x.

