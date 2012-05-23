TEXT-S&P summary: LG Electronics Inc.

LGE maintains solid positions in global markets for a number of consumer electronics products, including digital TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. LGE is the world’s second-largest manufacturer of TVs, with about 15% of the market, behind Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1), with about 22%. LG Display Co. Ltd. (LGD; not rated), a 37.9%-owned LGE affiliate, also holds a strong position in the global market for large LCD panels, with about a 27% share of total shipments in 2011. In analyzing LGE, Standard & Poor’s takes a fully consolidated approach, including LGD and LG Innotek Co. Ltd. (LGI; not rated).

In our view, LGE’s business portfolio is geographically well-diversified. In 2011, LGE made about 83% of its total revenues in overseas markets--22% from North America, 13% from Europe, 8% from China, 21% from Asia (excluding Korea and China) and Africa, and 14% from Central and South America. Together with its strong positions in relatively stable businesses, such as washing machines and refrigerators, Standard & Poor’s believes this good geographic diversity should partially offset volatile demand in the electronics industry.

However, the company’s volatile operating performance in the handset business constrains the current ratings. LGE posted operating losses in its handset business in 2011 due mainly to a sharp decline in handset sales and the late launch of its smartphone products. LGE’s share of the global handset market dropped to about 6% in 2011 from about 10% in 2009, and the company’s share of the global smartphone market was only about 4% in 2011. Although we expect LGE’s position in the global smartphone market to gradually improve on the back of relative strength in hardware technology, it remains uncertain whether the company can overcome intensifying competition in the handset industry.

LGD has also made operating losses since the fourth quarter of 2010, due mainly to weak demand and low prices for LCD panels globally. In our view, intensifying competition in the LCD panel industry and uncertain global economic conditions make it unlikely LGD will post a positive operating margin in the next one to two quarters. Nonetheless, the company’s strong position in the LCD market and increasing range of premium products, such as mobile display panels, should mitigate the weak performance to some extent.

We assess LGE to have an intermediate financial risk profile. Fully consolidated measures of the company’s financial performance deteriorated in 2011, with the ratio of its adjusted debt to EBITDA rising to about 3.5x, compared with about 2.5x in 2010, mainly due to weak profitability. However, we expect LGE’s debt to EBITDA to recover to about 3.0x in 2012 following improved performance in its TV and home appliances businesses. Also, LGE raised Korean won (KRW) 1 trillion in equity capital through a rights issue in November 2011, which partially improves its financial flexibility.

Liquidity

LGE’s liquidity is adequate. We expect the company’s liquidity sources to be about 1.2x uses over the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, LGE had about KRW2.7 trillion in debt due to mature within a year, compared with KRW2.6 trillion in cash equivalents. Supporting its liquidity is the company’s good access to domestic capital markets as one of Korea’s major conglomerates.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that LGE group will gradually improve its financial performance in 2012 and beyond, based on its competitive positions in markets for digital TVs, home appliances, and LCD panels. Also, increasing revenues from premium products such as 3D TVs, smartphones, and high-end LCD panels should help sustain LGE group’s current business risk profile.

We may lower the ratings on LGE if the group’s operating performance weakens further, likely due mainly to intensifying competition and weaker-than-expected global demand, resulting in deterioration in its financial risk profile, such as consolidated debt to EBITDA in excess of 3.5x for a prolonged period. On the other hand, we may raise the ratings if the company’s earnings recover materially, especially in its handset and LCD panel businesses, and, as a result, consolidated debt to EBITDA eases to less than 2.5x on a sustained basis.