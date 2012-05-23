FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch migrates Bhartiya City Developers to non-monitored category
May 23, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch migrates Bhartiya City Developers to non-monitored category

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Bhartiya City Developers Private Limited’s (BCDPL) ‘Fitch B-(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. Fitch has also migrated BCDPL’s INR5,350m long-term loans to ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of BCDPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

