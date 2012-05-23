TEXT-S&P ratings - Arkema S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

Ratings -- Arkema S.A. -------------------------------------------- 23-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Chemical

Mult. CUSIP6: 041232

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-May-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

05-Oct-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil 4.00% bnds due 10/25/2017 BBB 23-May-2012

EUR230 mil 3.85% bnds due 04/30/2020 BBB- 26-Apr-2012