TEXT-S&P ratings - Arkema S.A.
#Basic Materials
May 23, 2012 / 7:45 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Arkema S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Arkema S.A. -------------------------------------------- 23-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 041232

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-May-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

05-Oct-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil 4.00% bnds due 10/25/2017 BBB 23-May-2012

EUR230 mil 3.85% bnds due 04/30/2020 BBB- 26-Apr-2012

