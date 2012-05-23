TEXT-S&P ratings - Arkema S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 -
Ratings -- Arkema S.A. -------------------------------------------- 23-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 041232
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-May-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
05-Oct-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR500 mil 4.00% bnds due 10/25/2017 BBB 23-May-2012
EUR230 mil 3.85% bnds due 04/30/2020 BBB- 26-Apr-2012