TEXT-Fitch afrms FCT Red&Black outstanding notes at 'AAA'

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Red&Black Guaranteed Home Loans’ (R&B) outstanding notes, totalling EUR20.5bn, at ‘AAA’. The notes have residual maturities of between one year and just under 15 years, and benefit from an extended maturity date of one year after the expected due date.

The affirmation takes into account a slight increase in the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) to 22.6% from 22.3%, which reflects certain limitations in the originator’s (Societe Generale ; SG; ‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+') systems that have resulted in a revaluation of the credit Fitch gives to the alternative management component of the D-Factor.

The notes’ rating is based on the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of SG, acting as main debtor of recourse, and an updated D-Factor of 22.6%, the combination of which enables the notes to be rated as high as ‘AA+’ on a probability of default (PD) basis, and ‘AAA’ when factoring recoveries from the cover pool given a default under the covered bonds. This is provided that the over-collateralisation (OC) between the collateral pool and the notes is sufficient to sustain the corresponding stress scenarios. All else being equal, R&B’s notes rating can be maintained at ‘AAA’ as long as SG’s IDR is at least ‘BBB+'.

As of end-April 2012, the collateral pool consisted of 344,404 French residential loans granted by SG, with a weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio of 81.6%. All loans are guaranteed by Credit Logement, the leading provider of mutual guarantees for residential mortgage loans in France, and Fitch took into account the creditworthiness of Credit Logement into its analysis of the cover pool credit risk. In a ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch calculated an expected loss of approximately 5% on the underlying cover assets.

The agency modelled the maturity mismatch between the collateral assets and the outstanding notes. The collateral pool’s weighted-average residual life is 8.5 years, compared to 7.0 years for the notes, as of end-April 2012. Fitch has assumed under its stress scenario that assets will have to be liquidated at a discount to par when needed to bridge liquidity mismatches.

Nominal OC between the EUR24.5bn cover pool and the outstanding notes of EUR20.5bn currently stands at 19.6%. Under the asset coverage test, the asset percentage (AP) cannot exceed 91.0%, which translates to a minimum OC of 9.89%. This is in-line with the Fitch-calculated AP of 91% which supports a ‘AA+’ PD rating, and allows for 100% recoveries on defaulted notes in a ‘AAA’ scenario, allowing the notes to attain ‘AAA’ on a recovery basis. This percentage will be affected, among other factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding notes, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed that the current AP supporting the current rating will remain stable.

R&B is a French securitisation vehicle established by SG as custodian and a management company, Paris Titrisation. R&B’s assets consist of advances made by CALIF (Societe Anonyme de Credit a l‘Industrie Francaise), a member of the Societe Generale group, to SG, and the advances exactly match the notes’ value. The advances are in turn secured by a collateral pool of residential mortgage loans belonging to SG under the provisions of articles L.211-38 (formerly L.431-7) of the French Monetary Code. Fitch has applied its covered bonds rating methodology in the rating of the notes due to the dual recourse against a financial institution and a pool of residential loans.

