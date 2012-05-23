FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG
May 23, 2012 / 8:15 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG ------------ 23-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Electric and

other services

combined

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Apr-2004 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

08-May-2003 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG

Rating Rating Date

EUR7 bil med-term note Prog 01/28/2002: sr

unsecd A- 19-Apr-2004

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 04/18/2008: sr

unsecd A- 08-May-2008

EUR1 bil 7.375% due 04/30/2072 BBB- 23-Nov-2011

EUR7 bil med-term note Prog 01/28/2002: S-T

debt A-2 19-Apr-2004

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR2 bil A-2 19-Apr-2004

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 04/18/2008: S-T

debt A-2 08-May-2008

Rationale

The ratings on German utility Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG (EnBW) reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses at ‘bbb+', based on the group’s “strong” business risk profile and “significant” financial risk profile. The rating includes one notch of uplift based on our methodology for rating government-related entities (GREs) and our opinion that there is a “moderate” likelihood that the German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to EnBW in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of EnBW’s “strong” link with the state and “limited” role for the government.

