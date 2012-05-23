FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Cambridge Industrial Trust
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Cambridge Industrial Trust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Cambridge Industrial Trust -------------------- 23-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jul-2006 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Cambridge Industrial Trust (CIT) reflects the Singapore-based REIT’s portfolio of good quality and well located industrial property assets. The rating also reflects CIT’s stable cash flows, with an occupancy rate of 98.6% and higher-than-average security deposit per tenant of 12.7 months’ rent. CIT’s limited asset and tenant diversity tempers these strengths. We assess the REIT’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
