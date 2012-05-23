FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: China Resources Land Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: China Resources Land Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- China Resources Land Ltd. --------------------- 23-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 16942S

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on China Resources Land Ltd. (CR Land) reflects the company’s growing recurring income from good quality rental properties and its large, geographically diversified, and low-cost land bank. The business and financial assistance from the company’s parent, China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (CR Holdings), also supports the rating. CR Land’s largely debt-funded and aggressive growth appetite, weaker capital structure compared with similarly rated peers’, and mixed record in property development compared with peers in the same rating category partly offset these strengths. We assess the company’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.