TEXT-Fitch:Turkish investment incentive programme will support import-driven sectors

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - Fitch Ratings says that the Turkish government’s recently announced investment incentive programme will be beneficial for current strategic and large scale investments in Turkey from Turkish and foreign groups and provide further impetus for new or postponed investment plans in the slowing economic environment. However, it will be some time before the full effect of the new system on the competitiveness of Turkish corporates becomes evident.

The government will provide strategic support through VAT exemption, export tax exemption, tax deduction, employment insurance support, interest rate support and VAT refunds. The incentives could enhance some Turkish corporates’ competitive advantage by providing lower labour and financing costs.

The new incentive system differs from previous programmes by aiming to reduce Turkey’s dependency on imports, rather than providing financial support based solely on a geographic basis aiming to support under-developed regions in the country. It will focus mainly on sectors like energy, mining, auto, and tourism, which are considered the main sources of Turkey’s wide current account deficit. As intermediate goods imports constitute 43% of Turkey’s total production, the government is aiming to provide Turkish manufacturers with a competitive edge to reduce the portion of imports.

Fitch believes the new incentive system could provide some support to petro-chemical companies, which are on the verge of making new investments. Petkim Petrokimya Holdings A.S. (Petkim; ‘B+'/Stable) could be one of the companies that utilise the new incentive system, as management is planning to increase capacity of its ethylene and PTA facilities capacity. The incentives could also support Turkeys AKSA’s new carbon fibre investments, which are planned to reach USD1bn in the long term.

The most important aspect of the new system is the ability to use the tax incentives on other investments. Turkish holding companies could use the tax deduction coming from investments in under-developed regions of Turkey in other group businesses, improving the group’s cash position as a whole. The new regulation provides some comfort to Turkish corporates with increasing mid-term investment financing needs. In addition, to support the financing of new investments, the Turkish government covers 3%-7% interest payments of new investments’ financial costs, which could be regarded as a safety cushion in the increasing interest rate environment.

Incentives support is not new for most Turkish corporates. However, the new strategic and sector-specific nature of the new incentives system could decrease a handful of Turkish corporates’ short-term investment financing needs and reduce the portion of imports in the longer term.