TEXT-Fitch migrates Jesons Industries to non-monitored
May 23, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch migrates Jesons Industries to non-monitored

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Jesons Industries Limited’s (JIL) National Long-Term ‘Fitch BB-(ind)’ rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch BB-(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of JIL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also classified JIL’s following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR138m long term loans: migrated to ‘Fitch BB-(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB-(ind)’

- INR270m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch BB-(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB-(ind)’

- INR705m non-fund-based limits: migrated to ‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A4+(ind)'

