TEXT-S&P ratings - Carmeuse Holding S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Carmeuse Holding S.A. ---------------------------------- 23-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--

12-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

17-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--

01-Dec-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

20-Jun-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================