FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Carmeuse Holding S.A.
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Carmeuse Holding S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Carmeuse Holding S.A. ---------------------------------- 23-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--

12-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

17-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--

01-Dec-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

20-Jun-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.