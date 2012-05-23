FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Merlin Entertainments S.a.r.l.
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Merlin Entertainments S.a.r.l.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Merlin Entertainments S.a.r.l. ------------------------- 23-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Amusement and

recreation, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--

15-Jul-2010 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

