TEXT-S&P ratings - Merlin Entertainments S.a.r.l.

May 23 -

Ratings -- Merlin Entertainments S.a.r.l. ------------------------- 23-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Amusement and

recreation, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--

15-Jul-2010 B/-- B/--

