TEXT-S&P ratings - Merlin Entertainments S.a.r.l.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Merlin Entertainments S.a.r.l. ------------------------- 23-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Amusement and
recreation, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--
15-Jul-2010 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================