TEXT-S&P ups Merlin Entertainments to 'B+';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

Overview

-- Luxembourg-based visitor attractions operator Merlin Entertainments S.a.r.l. (Merlin) has consistently reported solid operating and financial results, despite the weak economic conditions and a challenging environment for discretionary spending.

-- We believe the business should remain resilient in the next 12-24 months, with broadly stable like-for-like industry performance indicators. Further growth in the top line and profitability will in our opinion be driven mainly by acquisitions and new openings.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Merlin to ‘B+’ from ‘B’ and our senior secured debt rating on the group to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Merlin will likely post steady EBITDA increases, consistently maintaining its Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted leverage at less than 5.5x and its adjusted EBITDA interest coverage at more than 2.0x.

Rating Action

On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised to ‘B+’ from ‘B’ its long-term corporate rating on Luxembourg-based visitor attractions operator Merlin Entertainments S.a.r.l. (Merlin).

At the same time, we raised our issue rating on Merlin’s secured facilities to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+'. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The rating action primarily reflects an improvement in Merlin’s business risk profile, which we now assess at the high end of the “fair” category. It also reflects our expectations of continued improvement in the group’s credit metrics over the near to medium term, although we still view the group’s financial risk profile as “highly leveraged.”