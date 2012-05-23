TEXT-Fitch affirms Accor SA at 'BBB-'; stable outlook

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Accor SA’s (Accor) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB-'. Accor SA’s Short-term rating is affirmed at ‘F3’. Accor’s Long-term IDR has a Stable Outlook.

“The affirmation reflects Accor’s resilient trading performance despite the weak economic environment in Europe which shall weigh on the hospitality sector and Fitch’s expectation that Accor’s credit ratios will further improve following the announced disposal of its US division Motel 6,” says Johnny Da Silva, Director in Fitch’s European RLCP team in London. The affirmation also reflects Accor’s main positioning in the economy and midscale segments, brand awareness, scale and geographical diversification as the fifth-largest hotel group in the world and number one in Europe in terms of hotel rooms.

Accor’s trading performance was positive in Europe in FY11 and has continued since the beginning of the year thanks to the improvement in its occupancy rates. In Q112, Accor posted a 4.5% yoy like-for-like sales growth.

The group is pursuing its expansion programme mainly towards franchise and management contracts in Europe and, mainly, in emerging markets. Accor’s profitability is currently impaired by a relatively low EBIT margin on hotels operated under fixed or variable leases in the Midscale and Upscale segments. However the shift of Accor’s growth strategy towards an asset-light model, similar to its peers in the US such as Marriott (‘BBB’/Stable) or Starwood (‘BBB-'/ Positive), is likely to have a positive impact on the group’s long-term profit margins. The pace of implementation of this transition is nonetheless dependent on financial market conditions and the economic environment which is currently subdued in Europe.

Albeit improving, Accor’s credit metrics were still weak in FY11 for its rating. Accor’s lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratio improved to 3.8x in FY11 compared to 4.2x in FY10. Fitch expects this ratio to improve gradually towards 3.5x by 2013 which would be more aligned with a ‘BBB-’ rating if Accor successfully manages its business model transition and maintains a disciplined financial policy. The Motel 6 transaction will reduce Accor’s lease-adjusted net debt to about EUR1bn according to Fitch’s adjustments and will have, once completed, a positive impact on Accor’s lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR ratio of about 0.3x. The disposal of Motel 6 will improve Accor’s operating margin by 0.5% and reduce the group’s operating profit volatility as the company is reducing fixed operating leases.

As Accor is rebuilding its rating headroom, a deviation on its deleveraging trajectory driven by underperformance or further cash returns to shareholders could put negative pressure on its ratings.

In Fitch’s view, the group’s deleveraging process will lead Accor’s debt profile to mainly take the form of capitalised operating leases as net debt was only EUR0.3bn as at FYE11.Under its analysis, Fitch treats such leases as a debt-like instrument by capitalising operating leases with a multiple of 8x on fixed lease and 8x on turnover contingent revenue leases (with a haircut of 25%). This approach differs from a pure net present value calculation which Accor uses to assess its own leverage ratio computation.

Fitch also expects Accor to continue to improve free-cash-flow in the long-term (excluding any special dividends to shareholders) due to lower capex as the group’s expansion is now based on an asset-light strategy. However, for FY12, Fitch expects Accor’s total capex to remain at the same level as in FY11 (EUR0.6bn).

Accor’s liquidity is adequate with EUR1.7bn of confirmed lines of credits including the five-year confirmed bank lines of EUR1.5bn signed in May 2011 (still unused) along with cash and cash equivalents of EUR1.5bn.