TEXT-S&P afrms Madrid region 'BBB+/A-2' ratings; outlook remains neg

Overview

-- Spain’s Autonomous Community of Madrid (Madrid) has raised its fiscal deficit estimates for 2011.

-- We understand the regional government made the upward revision owing to lower-than-expected revenues in fourth-quarter 2011 and higher spending than initially budgeted for 2011.

-- We are affirming our ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term ratings on Madrid, but lowering our assessment of Madrid’s financial management to neutral from positive.

-- Our negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Madrid if it did not fully execute its plan to redress its fiscal imbalances and failed to adjust its budgetary performance to the central government target of 1.5% of regional GDP in 2012.

Rating Action

On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the Autonomous Community of Madrid (Madrid). The outlook is negative.

Rationale

Our affirmation follows the Madrid region’s release of details of its fiscal rebalancing plan on May 18, 2012, approved by Spain’s Fiscal and Financial Policy council the day before. The plan includes an upward revision in the Madrid region’s estimated deficit as a percentage of regional GDP for 2011 to about 2.2% from 1.13%.

The Madrid region has indicated that the higher deficit estimate stems mainly from the following factors:

-- Spending has exceeded initially budgeted levels in 2011.

-- Tax revenues (in accrual terms) in fourth-quarter 2011 fell short of the region’s expectations, mostly due to lower than expected taxes levied on real estate transactions.

-- Tax collection was lower than the region expected, leading to higher adjustments in national accounting terms.

Consequently we have lowered our assessment of Madrid’s financial management to “neutral” from “positive,” reflecting our view of the region‘s:

-- Worsening ability to balance revenues and expenditures. We consider that Madrid failed to anticipate sufficiently the risk of a fall in revenues in the final quarter of 2011, and that it did not prudently moderate expenditure to minimize the impact of a potential drop.

-- Lower transparency. In our opinion, the region did not disclose its 2011 fiscal deficits in a sufficiently forthcoming and timely way, particularly taking into account the sensitivity of the release of such information given current market pressures on Spain and its regions.

-- Weaker-than-previously expected external risk management. We think the regional government did not sufficiently factor into its budgetary management the risks arising from current economic and financial difficulties.

We have maintained our base-case scenario regarding Madrid’s budgetary performance for 2012-2014. We assume it will likely take corrective measures, as detailed in the fiscal rebalancing plan, to ensure compliance with the central government’s fiscal target for Spanish regions--set at a deficit of 1.5% of GDP for 2012--including increases in fees, as well as cost cutting.

We also consider that the central government’s recently enhanced control and transparency mechanisms reduce the risk of a further budgetary deviation of a similar magnitude in 2012. The central government overhauled the regional public finance system in April 2012, addressing what in our view are the main weaknesses of the system (see Credit FAQ: “What’s Behind Our Downgrades Of Various Spanish Regional Governments,” published May 4, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We now believe the regions, including Madrid, have stronger incentives to comply with their fiscal targets. Our view relies on the assumption that the central government will step in and roll out cost cuts or tax increases as necessary in any region that deviates from its budgetary targets, in a timely manner.

As a result of our assessment of the region’s financial management as neutral, we have revised down our “indicative credit level” (ICL) for Madrid to ‘bbb+’ from ‘a-'.

According to our criteria, the ICL is not a credit rating but a means we use to assess the intrinsic creditworthiness of an local or regional government (LRG) under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG’s individual credit profile and the institutional framework where it operates.

Given that the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Spain is ‘BBB+’ and the ICL for Madrid is ‘bbb+', we apply no sovereign cap to the rating on Madrid.

Liquidity

We continue to assess Madrid’s liquidity position as “neutral.” We base our assessment on the combination of the region’s large refinancing needs, tempered by the possibility of access to funding from the central government if necessary.

We consider that the region’s funding needs are very large. Aside from its debt refinancing needs, we estimate that Madrid will have to finance a deficit after capital expenditure of about EUR1,836 million in 2012 (10.6% of total revenues), which will require sufficient access to external financing.

We expect Madrid to finance its needs through a combination of bond issues, private placements, and bank loans. The region managed to raise about EUR1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2012, mainly from the Spanish banking sector. This has resulted in an improvement of its liquidity position ahead of its July maturities, in line with the region’s treasury plan.

We understand that Madrid could benefit from access to additional funding from the central government if necessary, but we do not expect the region to make significant use of this access. According to our information, Madrid is currently able to find external funding independently.

We consider that Madrid’s increased fiscal deficit in 2011 should not accentuate liquidity pressures significantly, given the region’s access to a central government sponsored supplier debt refinancing facility.

Outlook

Our negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Madrid if it did not fully execute its plan to redress its fiscal imbalances and failed to adjust its budgetary performance to the central government target of 1.5% of regional GDP in 2012.

The negative outlook also reflects the risk that liquidity and funding support mechanisms set up by the central government might not function as smoothly as we currently expect.

We could also downgrade Madrid if it breached its fiscal targets and the central government decided to hinder the region’s access to central government sponsored facilities, especially if our assessment of its liquidity weakened.

The negative outlook on the long-term rating on Madrid also reflects our negative outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Spain. Because we currently rate Madrid at the same level as the long-term rating on Spain, we would downgrade the ratings on Madrid if we downgraded the ratings on Spain.

We could revise the outlook on Madrid to stable if we:

Expected Madrid’s budgetary performance to move in line with our base-case scenario, adhering to the central government’s targets; Perceived that liquidity evolved in line with our current expectations, on the back of functioning mechanisms of support from the central government; and Revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Spain to stable.

We see no upside rating potential at this point.

