TEXT-S&P afms Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug at BBB/ruAAA;otlk stbl
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P afms Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug at BBB/ruAAA;otlk stbl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

Overview

-- Russia Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (YANAO) continues to enjoy a very positive liquidity position and solid financial performance.

-- Tax-supported debt is very modest and the okrug plans to refrain from borrowing.

-- We are affirming our ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘ruAAA’ national scale ratings on YANAO.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite ongoing spending pressures, YANAO will likely maintain strong financials, an excellent liquidity position, and very modest if any borrowing. It also factors in our expectation that YANAO’s contingency fund will mitigate the revenue volatility risks coming from economic concentration at least in the medium term.

Rating Action

On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB’ long-term issuer credit and ‘ruAAA’ Russia national scale ratings on Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (YANAO) located in the Russian Federation. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

Supporting the ratings are the okrug’s contingency fund, an exceptionally strong liquidity position, a zero or very modest debt burden, a robust financial performance, and high wealth indicators.

