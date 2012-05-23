FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P report:Latin America,Caribbean are holding steady so far
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 23, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P report:Latin America,Caribbean are holding steady so far

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - The economies of Latin America and the Caribbean continue to expand, despite uncertainties in the global economy, said Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services in a published report. The article is titled “Latin America And The Caribbean: Holding Steady So Far, But Risks Loom.”

Caribbean growth continues to lag Latin America‘s, however, as the former is still recovering from the 2008-2009 recession.

“In our view, this is because of the Caribbean’s dependence on U.S. and European tourism, high debt burden, and limited flexibility to adopt a stimulative monetary policy,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Lisa M. Schineller.

Standard & Poor’s expects GDP growth in Latin America to average 3.6% in 2012 and 3.9% in 2013, versus 4.3% in 2011. This forecast is little changed from earlier in the year, but it does now include a somewhat stronger projection for Mexico (and some South American economies) and a weaker outlook for Brazil. The Mexican economy has shown resilience despite deceleration in the U.S. at the end of 2011, and domestic demand began to outpace growth in last year’s third quarter. In Brazil, on the other hand, industrial production remains stagnant thanks in part to competition from imports.

The Caribbean economy continues to expand also, albeit at a slower pace. We expect its growth to continue to lag that of Latin America, with GDP rising 1.8% and 2.0% in 2012 and 2013, respectively, from our estimate of just under 1% in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.