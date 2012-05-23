TEXT-Fitch affirms AIB Mortgage Bank's covered bonds at 'A'

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AIB Mortgage Bank’s (AIBMB) mortgage covered securities at ‘A’. The total outstanding mortgage covered securities equates to EUR11,935m and all benefit from a 12-month extendable maturity from their expected maturity dates. AIBMB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIB Bank plc (AIB; ‘BBB’/Negative/‘F2’) and a member of the AIB Group.

The Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) remains unchanged at 70%, equivalent to a one-notch cap on the covered bonds rating on a probability of default (PD) basis above AIB’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) (see “Fitch Affirms 2 Irish Mortgage Covered Bond Programmes; Removes RWN” dated 18 April 2011 at www.fitchratings.com for further information.) Given AIB’s IDR of ‘BBB’, the covered bonds can reach a maximum rating of ‘BBB+’ on a PD basis. In addition, a maximum of two notches reflecting recoveries from the cover pool given a default of the covered bonds can be granted, allowing the covered bonds to be rated up to ‘A’.

The overcollaterisation (OC) supporting the current ‘BBB+’ rating on a PD basis and ‘A’ incorporating recoveries, given default of the mortgage covered securities, has increased to 52% from 49.8% in April 2011. The current nominal OC stands at 57.8%. The main drivers for the increase of the OC were, in the agency’s view, the continued property value declines in Ireland, and the performance of AIBMB’s total mortgage book, which provides an indication of the cover pool performance in a wind down situation after issuer default.

AIBMB confirmed to Fitch that they intend to increase shortly the publicly committed level of OC to at least 52% from 50% previously. The level of OC supporting the rating is affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the rating will remain stable over time.

As of end-December 2011, the cover pool consisted of 126,840 loans made to 109,968 borrowers secured on residential mortgages with an aggregate outstanding balance of EUR19bn and EUR100m in substitution assets held in an account held at Barclays Bank plc (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’). The cover pool had a weighted-average (WA) original loan to value ratio (LTV) of 75.1% and the WA indexed combined LTV was 102.9%. The proportion of buy-to-let loans was 22.8% from 26.0% in Dec 2010. The cover pool is somewhat diversified by region, with the highest concentration in Dublin equating to 36% and the remainder spread across Ireland. Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and credit quality of the cover pool may change over time.

AIBMB is registered as a designated mortgage credit institution under the Irish Asset Covered Securities Act (ACS Act). It was set up in 2006 in order to finance mortgage loans originated by the group in Ireland by issuing covered bonds under the Irish Asset Covered Securities legislation.

Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and check whether the OC taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.