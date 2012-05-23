TEXT-Fitch:Trading book review positive for Basel III harmonization

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - Fitch Ratings views the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s fundamental review of the trading book as a potentially positive step towards global capital harmonization. Basel’s consultative document, “Fundamental review of the trading book,” highlights the committee’s awareness of the ability and potential regulatory arbitrage among banks and makes key proposals to address some of these regulatory arbitrage issues.

We view the potential for regulatory arbitrage as concerning because the practice lacks transparency and leads to uneven capital treatment among banks. Banks potentially have the ability to mask some of their leverage through this practice and benefit from lower capital charges. While we do not believe banks aggressively engage in such capital arbitrage, there is evidence that this occurs.

The consultative document underscores the inconsistency between capital treatment depending on whether banks book assets in their banking or trading books. According to the report, bank trading activities were undercapitalized during the 2008 crisis, and the trading book regulatory framework contributed to that shortcoming. In particular, the regulatory boundary between the banking and trading book allows for banks to choose where an asset can reside and gain the greatest capital efficiency.

A “trading evidence” boundary would restrict banks’ ability to include assets in its trading book based on its intent and ability to trade and risk-manage an asset. Banks would also be required to mark each trading book asset to market daily and there would be tight restrictions on reclassification.

A “valuation-based” boundary would focus on the types of instruments themselves rather than management’s intention to sell them, which could result in greater classification consistency classification between banks. However, the valuation-based boundary would likely result in more instruments being included in the trading book, although the committee does suggest this would not necessarily result in lower capital requirements.

In addition, the committee is revisiting a switch to an expected shortfall approach (T-VaR) versus value-at-risk (VaR). We agree that the expected shortfall approach is likely a better measure than VaR as it factors in tail risk. But, as we previously noted, despite its shortcomings, VaR is widely used and well understood by the market. T-VaR also has significant modeling risk as it entails modeling outcomes that are rare or may not have been observed, which results in more complex modeling and validation procedures than VaR.

The Basel Committee also proposes the incorporation of market illiquidity into capital requirements for trading portfolios. The idea of categorizing market positions ranging from 10 days to one year is a consideration that we believe would increase capital requirements as a function of the longer holding period. We also believe the additional liquidity premia being proposed makes sense theoretically, but may incorporate some double counting because market price movements used for stressed VaR may factor in some of that liquidity discount. However, we believe price volatility may not fully capture illiquidity, as certain instruments may have the same volatility, but not carry the same liquidity.

In addition, the consultative document proposes tying a firm’s ability to maintain use of internal models versus the standardized approach to its performance at assessing the risk it is intended to capture. We believe that conceptually allowing internal model use based on performance is sound, but difficult to put into practice.

We also note that while important variables, such as interest rate risk in the banking book and the interaction of market and counterparty risk are not part of this specific consultation, the committee is exploring possible changes related to each away from this document.