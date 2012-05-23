TEXT-Fitch affirms Toys 'R' Us' IDR at 'B';outlook stable

The cyclical downturn and hence weaker sales in the entertainment category (mainly video game systems and electronics, accounting for 12% - 13% of total sales), has particularly contributed to the weakness. In addition, there has been some pressure on the overall juvenile category given the lowest birth rate in the U.S. in 11 years. Fitch recognizes, however, that Toy’s e-commerce growth, juvenile integration strategy, and increased penetration of private brands have helped partially mitigate these challenges. As a result, the company could continue to hold on to its share over the next three to five years, but overall, Fitch expects continued pressure on comps and EBITDA.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT REFINANCING

Toys’ weak top-line performance led to continued pressures on EBITDA and free cash flow (FCF) generation. The FCF position over the last two years has also been adversely affected by the continued challenge of managing working capital efficiently. Besides some timing related issues, the company has gotten stuck with excess inventory in the last two holiday seasons. Toys is looking to address some of these issues more aggressively this year. Assuming flat working capital going forward, Fitch expects Toys to generate up to $250 million in free cash flow (FCF) in 2012 and $70 million - $100 million range thereafter.

Toys is facing significant debt maturities in 2013, primarily including $400 million of unsecured notes at Toys ‘R’ Us, Inc. (HoldCo) maturing April 2013 and $891 million in various European real estate facilities between February and April 2013. In addition, Toys has modest amortization of U.S. term loans and unsecured loans at its Toys ‘R’ Us - Japan entity in 2012. Fitch expects Toys will need to address the 2013 maturities primarily through refinancing, which it has started to address with the borrowings of a $225 million incremental term loan at Toys ‘R’ Us-Delaware. The $225 million term loan can be applied towards refinancing the Holdco notes or the European real estate facilities.

The European debt constitutes: (a) $81 million of French real estate facility and $168 million of Spanish real estate facility both due Feb. 1, 2013, and (b)$638 million of UK real estate facilities due Apr. 7, 2013.

Given the still unfavorable conditions in the European CMBS markets, Fitch believes the amount issued at the various European entities will be materially less than the $900 million currently outstanding. As a result, any unrefinanced balance (after applying the $225 million term loan) would need to be addressed along with the $400 million unsecured notes maturing in April 2013 at the HoldCo level.

Assuming the successful refinancing of upcoming maturities, Toys has adequate liquidity with $700 million of cash and cash equivalents and $1.3 billion of availability under its various revolvers as of Jan. 28, 2012.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS AND CONSIDERATIONS

The ratings on the specific securities reflect Fitch’s recovery analysis using a going concern approach. At the OpCo levels - Toys-Delaware, Toys-Canada, and other international operating companies - latest 12-month (LTM) EBITDA is stressed at 20%. Fitch has assigned a 5.5x multiple to the stressed EBITDA, which is consistent with the low end of the 10-year valuation for the public space and Fitch’s average distressed multiple across the retail portfolio. The stressed enterprise value (EV) is adjusted for 10% administrative claims.

In allocating $2.0 billion of calculated stressed EV at Toys-Delaware across the various tranches of debt, Fitch ascribes a higher priority to the $1.85 billion senior secured asset-based revolver (ABL) given its first lien on inventory and receivables of Toys-Delaware and its domestic subsidiaries. In allocating an appropriate recovery, Fitch has considered the liquidation value of these current assets at seasonal peak (at end of the third quarter), corresponding to peak borrowings of $1.725 billion ($1.85 billion minus the $125 million in minimum excess availability). As a result, the facility is fully recovered and is therefore rated ‘BB/RR1’.

The $1.325 billion in Term B-1, B-2 and B-3 loans, and the $350 million 7.375% senior secured notes due 2016 at Toys-Delaware are secured by a first lien on intellectual property rights and a second lien on accounts receivable and inventory of Toys-Delaware and its domestic subsidiaries. Fitch considers the recovery value for these debt to include (1) the excess EV at the Toys-Delaware level (total EV minus liquidation value of assets to recover the first lien ABL) and (2) residual EV from Toys-Canada (EV at Toys-Canada level minus liquidation value of assets allocated to recover the peak borrowings under the $200 million sub-facility under the $1.85 billion ABL revolver in favor of Canadian borrowers). The excess EV at Toys-Delaware level is fully applied toward the term loans and senior secured notes, while the residual value from Toys-Canada is applied across the capital structure (excluding the fully recovered revolver). The recovery prospect is in the range of 11% - 30% for the term loans and the secured notes, which are rated ‘B-/RR5’.

The 8.75% debentures due Sept. 1, 2021, have poor recovery prospects and are therefore rated ‘CCC/RR6’.

At the PropCo levels, Toys ‘R’ Us Property Co. I, LLC and Toys ‘R’ Us Property Co. II, LLC, LTM net operating income (NOI) is stressed at 15%. The ratings on the PropCo notes reflect a distressed capitalization rate of 12% applied to the stress NOI of the properties to determine a going-concern valuation. The stressed rates reflect downtime and capital costs that would need to be incurred to re-tenant the space. Based on these assumptions, the $725 million 8.50% senior secured notes at PropCo II and $950 million 10.75% senior unsecured notes at PropCo I (on stressed NOI of $163 million) result in recovery well in excess of 90%, and therefore are rated ‘BB/RR1’. The PropCo I unsecured notes benefit from a negative pledge on 351 properties while the PropCo II notes are secured by 129 properties. PropCo I and PropCo II are set up as bankruptcy-remote entities with a 20-year master lease covering all the properties, which requires Toys-Delaware to pay all costs and expenses related to the ownership.

The $400 million 7.875% unsecured notes due April 15, 2013, and the $400 million 7.375% unsecured notes due Oct. 15, 2018, benefit from the residual value at PropCo I, which is a direct subsidiary of HoldCo. There is no residual value ascribed from Toys-Delaware or other operating subsidiaries. This results in average recovery prospects of 31% - 50% and the bonds are therefore rated ‘B/RR4’.

Fitch has affirmed Toys as follows:

Toys ‘R’ Us, Inc. (HoldCo)

--IDR at ‘B’;

--Senior Unsecured Notes at ‘B/RR4’.

Toys ‘R’ Us - Delaware, Inc. is a subsidiary of HoldCo

--IDR at ‘B’;

--Secured Revolver at ‘BB/RR1’;

--Secured Term Loans at ‘B-/RR5’;

--Senior Secured Notes at ‘B-/RR5’;

--Senior Unsecured Notes at ‘CCC/RR6’.

Toys ‘R’ Us Property Co. II, LLC is subsidiary of Toys ‘R’ Us -Delaware, Inc.

--IDR at ‘B’;

--Senior Secured Notes at ‘BB/RR1’.

Toys ‘R’ Us Property Co. I, LLC is a subsidiary of HoldCo

--IDR at ‘B’;

--Senior Unsecured Notes at ‘BB/RR1’.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.