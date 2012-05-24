TEXT-S&P summary: Aurora Oil & Gas Ltd.

Standard & Poor’s views Aurora’s business risk profile as “vulnerable”. The company’s gross proved reserve base totaled 80.4 million barrels of oil equivalents (boe) as at Dec. 31, 2011, with an average daily run-rate production of 4,820 boe pre-royalty interests for the quarter ended March 31, 2012. This places the company at the small-end of rated exploration and production companies. Aurora’s proposed acquisition of an additional working interest in the Sugarloaf AMI could provide some benefit to the company’s small asset base and low production levels. However, we continue to consider the company’s business risk profile as “vulnerable”, reflecting its limited operating track record and diversity, with all of its operations concentrated in Texas’ Eagle Ford Shale basin.

Nevertheless, Aurora’s reserves exhibit some positive characteristics in our opinion. Spread over 16,000 net acres in the Sugarkane field, the reserves are located in one of the most economically attractive areas within the Eagle Ford shale basin given its high pressure and high liquids-to-gas ratios. This enhances Aurora’s profitability compared to fields that are predominantly gas. Further supporting profitability is the company’s low cost position with operating expenses including general and administrative expenses per boe of about US$15. We believe the company’s extensive reserve area and the relatively low-risk nature of resource development should provide a solid platform for reserve and production growth.

The rating does not consider the company’s A$120 million underwritten global equity raising and on-market unconditional offer for Eureka Energy Ltd. Eureka holds a 6.25% non-operated working interest in Sugarloaf AMI. We would further assess the impact of these actions as they progress closer to completion.

Liquidity

Aurora’s liquidity is “adequate”, as defined in our criteria. We expect that Aurora will materially outspend 2012 cash flows at our US$85 per barrel WTI price assumption. Nevertheless, we believe liquidity will be supported by the proceeds from a recent US$200 million notes issue and a growing borrowing base as proved reserves are added through Aurora’s aggressive drilling program.

Our assessment of Aurora’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Capital spending levels for 2012 of about US$270 million and expected FFO of US$156 million under our 2012 pricing assumptions of US$85 per barrel for oil and US$4.00 per million cubic feet (mcf) for natural gas. We believe there is minimal flexibility in the company’s expenditure plans (although some timing variances could occur).

-- Given the expected negative free cash flow position, the company’s primary source of liquidity will be through proceeds from the senior notes issuance or availability under its revolving credit facility.

-- Financial covenant compliance should be manageable.

-- No cash dividends or taxes will be paid in 2012. The revolving credit facility includes financial covenants such as maximum debt leverage of 4.5x through March 31, 2013, and stepping down to 4.0x thereafter; and maintenance of minimum interest coverage of 2.5x.

Recovery analysis

The proposed senior unsecured notes due 2017 are issued by wholly owned subsidiary Aurora USA Oil & Gas Inc . and guaranteed by Aurora and its other subsidiaries. We rate the senior unsecured notes ‘CCC+’ (two notches below the corporate credit rating) in accordance with our criteria guidelines for recovery ratings. The recovery rating of ‘6’ indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor’s recovery report on Aurora Oil & Gas Ltd.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Aurora will be able to fund its aggressive drilling program in 2012, and maintain above-average credit metrics for the current rating. We expect the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain at less than 2x over 2012 and 2013.

A key rating factor amid Aurora’s investments and corporate actions is the company’s liquidity position. We expect that the company’s liquidity should remain “adequate”, taking into account the proposed Sugarloaf AMI acquisition and equity raising.

We would consider lowering the ratings if we believe there is a material deficit in Aurora’s sources of liquidity, including cash and available credit facilities, compared to its uses of liquidity in the next 12 months. This could occur if the takeover of Eureka succeeds without sufficient support from the proceeds of the global equity raising, existing cash, and operating cash flow. Moreover, higher capital-expenditure commitments for the expanded acreage in Sugarloaf AMI could also worsen liquidity. The rating could also come under pressure if Aurora were to materially increase debt funding such that leverage approaches 5x.

We would consider a higher rating if the company achieves its reserve and production growth targets for 2012, and maintains adequate liquidity and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2x. This ratio could be achieved if production levels were more than 12,000 boe per day, as well as prices being higher than US$85/bbl for WTI crude oil, US$44/bbl for natural gas liquids, and US$3.75/mcf for natural gas.