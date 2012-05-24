TEXT-S&P:Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings rated 'A'

May 24 -

-- Under our criteria, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. (MUSHD) and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. (MUMSS) are categorized as “core” subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG; A/Stable/--) based on their strong integration with their parent.

-- We equalized the ratings on MUMSS with the ratings on MUFG’s core operating bank, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (BTMU; A+/Stable/A-1), reflecting our view that MUMSS is very likely to receive group support when necessary.

-- The ratings on MUSHD, which is the holding company of MUMSS, are one notch lower than the ratings on MUMSS because of structural subordination of the holding company.

-- Standard & Poor’s assigned its ‘A’ long-term and ‘A-1’ short-term ratings to MUSHD and ‘A+’ long-term and ‘A-1’ short-term ratings to MUMSS.

-- The outlooks on the long-term ratings on MUSHD and MUMSS are stable, mirroring the outlooks on the long-term ratings on MUFG and its core operating banks.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A/A-1’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. (MUSHD) and its ‘A+/A-1’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. (MUMSS). The outlooks on the long-term counterparty ratings on both entities are stable.

The ratings on MUSHD and MUMSS are based on their status as “core” subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG; A/Stable/--), the holding company of the group. Under our group rating methodology for financial institutions, the rating on a core subsidiary is generally equalized with the group credit profile (GCP), which is Standard & Poor’s opinion of a group’s creditworthiness, as if the group were a single legal entity, and is conceptually equivalent to an issuer credit rating. We generally equalize the ratings on a core subsidiary and the GCP to reflect our view that the core subsidiary is very likely to receive support from the rest of the group when necessary. An example of actual support can be seen when MUFG subscribed to common shares worth JPY20 billion issued by MUSHD in November 2011. In addition, MUFG and BTMU have signed keepwell agreements (contracts between parent companies and subsidiaries to maintain solvency and financial backing throughout the terms set in the agreements) with MUSHD and MUMSS. The ratings on MUMSS are equal to the ratings on MUFG’s core operating banks, reflecting the GCP. At the same time, the ratings on MUSHD, which is the holding company of MUMSS, are one notch lower than the ratings on MUMSS because of structural subordination of the holding company.

MUMSS is 60% (voting right) owned by MUSHD, which in turn, is solely owned by MUFG. MUSHD is MUFG’s only consolidated securities unit that covers retail to wholesale businesses. MUSHD holds two joint-venture securities companies under its umbrella: MUMSS, which is fully consolidated into MUFG; and Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Co. Ltd. (MSMS; not rated), which is 51% indirectly owned (voting right) by Morgan Stanley (MS: A-/Negative/A-2). MUSHD owns a 49% stake in MSMS, which is consolidated into MUSHD (and ultimately MUFG) through the equity method. This joint venture structure was established in May 2010, when MUFG announced its collaboration with MS in the securities business after MUFG subscribed to the preferred stock issued by MS in October 2008. The predecessor of MUMSS was Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Co. Ltd. (MUSC: not rated), which was MUFG’s sole securities arm that covered the retail to wholesale businesses. MUMSS has succeeded MUSC’s domestic business and MS’s investment banking division in Japan, and the international securities business is mainly operated by MUSHD’s overseas subsidiaries. MSMS covers the sales and trading division and the capital market business, which excludes the investment banking business in Japan.

In our view, the operations of MUSHD and MUMSS are integrated into MUFG, and we regard them as “core” subsidiaries of MUFG. We hold this view because some of MUFG’s business lines (such as mergers and acquisitions and some overseas derivative transactions) have been concentrated in MUMSS under MUSHD. In addition, MUSHD is MUFG’s sole securities business and it is supported by close ties with MUFG’s board members. In terms of size, MUSHD accounts for 10% of MUFG’s total assets and 7% of its net worth.

MUSHD is mostly ranked after Japan’s three big securities firms (Nomura Holdings Inc. , BBB+/Stable/A-2; Daiwa Securities Group Inc., BBB/Negative/A-2; and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., A+/Negative/A-1) in terms of the league table of domestic bonds/equity and the total amount of assets in custody. MUSHD has a strong foothold in the wholesale customer base, especially among Mitsubishi-related corporations. However, it faces challenges in the retail business in which it has a relatively weak customer base compared to Nomura, Daiwa, and SMBC Nikko. MUSHD has been dogged by weak profitability in recent years amid a difficult environment in the Japanese securities industry. In addition, MUMSS posted large trading losses from derivative transactions in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011) due to poor risk management. To tackle these challenges, MUFG has tried to reform MUSHD’s fixed-cost structure through measures including a large-scale early retirement program (28% of employees). It has also tried to introduce advanced risk management methods to MUSHD by collaborating with MS. As a result, in our view, MUSHD’s break-even point has fallen and its risk appetite is now more suppressed than in fiscal 2010.

The outlooks on the long-term counterparty ratings on MUSHD and MUMSS are stable, mirroring the outlooks on the long-term ratings on the group’s core operating banks. We may lower the ratings on MUSHD and MUMSS if MUFG’s GCP is lowered; or if we believe that MUSHD and MUMSS’s integration with the group has weakened or the probability of extraordinary support from the parent has deteriorated. That could happen if the securities business becomes less important within the group, or if the profitability of MUSHD and MUMSS remains lacking compared to that of the group. Conversely, we may revise the outlook to positive if the prospects for MUFG’s GCP improve.

