TEXT-S&P summary: Helsingborg (City of)

In our view, the Swedish LRG system is characterized by predictability, supportiveness, and a high degree of institutional stability. In addition, the country’s fiscal policy framework promotes budgetary discipline through a balanced-budget requirement with which the sector is broadly compliant. The LRG sector’s revenue and expenditure management is based on a far-reaching equalization system and autonomy in setting local taxes.

Helsingborg’s debt position is modest in our view. Even though the municipality has no loans for its municipal activities, its municipal companies require debt financing, which is sourced through the municipal treasury. Since 2010, Helsingborg has transitioned most of the external financing of its municipal companies, previously bank loans with municipal guarantees, into onlending from the city treasury. Helsingborg’s tax-supported debt stood at 22% of consolidated revenues at year-end 2011.

The city’s municipal companies currently have ambitious investment programs. Utility company Oresundskraft’s construction of a combined heat and power plant at a cost of Swedish krona (SEK) 1.9 billion is nearing completion, with the startup of energy production expected in late 2012. In addition, housing company Helsingborgshem plans significant investments in new production and maintenance over the next three years, which will increase its borrowing needs. In our base case, we expect Helsingborg’s tax-supported debt to reach 45% by year-end 2014. We note that the city onlends all of its debt to its municipal companies. However, we consider the two main borrowers, Oresundskraft and Helsingborgshem, to be self-supporting. In addition, the city’s harbor company is debt-free and does not require ongoing support from the city. We regard the debt passed on to these financially sound subsidiaries as positive in our assessment of Helsingborg’s overall debt position.

Helsingborg’s local economy is well balanced and exhibits a diverse industry structure with an employment profile focused on logistics and trade. In addition, close integration within the Oresund region boosts Helsingborg’s local economy and contributes to economic activity. We estimate the city’s GDP per capita at a strong $42,200, based on data from 2009 (the latest available). Moreover, we believe the city has strong growth prospects and expect its population to increase by about 1.1% annually in our base case through to 2014.

Helsingborg’s budgetary performance is strong, in our view. The city closed 2011 with a robust operating balance at 6.5% of operating revenues, up from 6.0% in 2010. However, a step-up in municipal capital expenditures in 2011 pushed its balances after investments into the red with a deficit of 4.1% of total revenues. In our base case we expect a slowdown of national tax revenue growth to curb Helsingborg’s budgetary performance. Helsingborg’s expanding economy, in line with our base-case scenario, should help it achieve a moderate operating surplus of about 5% on average over 2012-2014. We further expect the city’s deficit after capital accounts to average a minor 1% of revenues over the same period. This is because the city has reduced its capital investment program by postponing the construction of a railway tunnel, costing SEK2 billion, in anticipation of substantial cofinancing from the central government.

Liquidity

We consider Helsingborg’s liquidity position a “very positive” rating factor. In 2011 and 2012, Helsingborg converted the loans of its municipal companies, previously supported by municipal guarantees, into onlending from the city treasury. Consequently, Helsingborg now sources the majority of its loans from its capital market programs--a SEK5 billion medium-term note program and a SEK3 billion commercial paper (CP) program--to finance these entities.

Over the past year, the city has increased its committed liquidity facilities to limit refinancing risk from its expanding debt portfolio. These facilities currently amount to SEK1.3 billion, which together with a checking account of SEK800 million, make up Helsingborg’s external liquidity sources.

Since the start of 2012, the city has prolonged the maturity profile of its debt portfolio through longer-dated funding alternatives. We estimate that in April 2012 Helsingborg’s maturing short-term debt comprised SEK1.6 billion of CP and SEK400 million in bonds. In May, we expect Helsingborg to convert about SEK500 million of its CP obligations into longer-dated funding. As such, we anticipate a further improvement of Helsingborg’s liquidity coverage of debt maturing over the next 12 months to a very positive 140% by May 2012 from 105% a month earlier. Importantly, we consider Helsingborg’s liquidity position to be strengthened by the city’s reliable access to the capital markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assessment that Helsingborg will manage its increasing debt portfolio prudently, minimizing refinancing risk, and that its liquidity position will remain a positive credit factor over the 2012-2014 planning period. In addition, we assume that Helsingborg’s budgetary performance will remain in line with our base-case scenario. In particular, we believe the city will maintain a sound financial performance in 2012-2014 and handle any revenue shortfalls prudently such that they have a marginal impact on its budgetary performance.

We may take a negative rating action over the next two years if, in line with our downside case, Helsingborg’s investments significantly exceeded our base-case assumptions, constraining its budgetary performance and amplifying its borrowing needs. In this scenario, we envisage the city’s deficit after capital accounts widening to 4% of revenues on average in 2012-2014 and tax-supported debt exceeding 60% of consolidated operating revenues by year-end 2014. The ratings could come under pressure if we were to perceive a significant weakening of the risk profiles of city housing subsidiary Helsingborgshem or energy company Oresundskraft. If we were to reassess these subsidiaries as non-self-supporting, this would constrain our evaluation of the city’s debt position.

