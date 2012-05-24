TEXT-S&P ratings - Highland Group Holdings Ltd.

May 24 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Highland Group Holdings Ltd. --------------------------- 24-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Miscellaneous
retail stores,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-May-2012 B/-- B/--
19-May-2011 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================