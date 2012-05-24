FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Highland Group Holdings Ltd.
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Highland Group Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Highland Group Holdings Ltd. --------------------------- 24-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

retail stores,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-May-2012 B/-- B/--

19-May-2011 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

