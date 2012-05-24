TEXT-Fitch drops Hana Bank's ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Korea-based Hana Bank (Hana) and simultaneously withdrawn them as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Hana.

The rating actions on Hana are as follows:

International ratings:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘A-'; Stable Outlook; rating withdrawn

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘F2’; rating withdrawn

Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb’; rating withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’; rating withdrawn

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘A-'; rating withdrawn

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at ‘A-'; rating withdrawn

Hybrid securities (preferred stock) affirmed at ‘BB-'; rating withdrawn

National ratings:

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at ‘AAA(tha)'; rating withdrawn