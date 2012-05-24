TEXT-Fitch affirmed Naga Limited at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Naga Limited’s National Long-Term Rating at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to reflect Naga’s market position as one of the larger flour milling companies in Tamil Nadu by capacity (1,56,000 metric tonnes per annum) and the company’s long-standing relationship with its customers. The ratings also take into account Naga’s steady income sources, namely contract manufacturing of detergents, property rentals and power generation.

The ratings also reflect Naga’s moderate financial profile for the nine months ended December 2011 (9MFY12), with revenue of INR2,299.9m (FY11: INR2,679m), operating EBITDA margin of 9.8% (9.4%), interest coverage of 2.1x (2.6x) and annualised gross adjusted financial leverage of 3.2x (3.23x). Fitch expects the company’s leverage to increase over the medium term on account of its INR378m debt-funded capex, undertaken in FY13, pertaining to a new flour mill of 275 tonnes per day and a wheat silo with a capacity of 64,000 MT .

Negative rating action may result from a sustained decline in Naga’s EBIDTA margins to below 9%, resulting in gross adjusted debt/EBIDTA of above 4.2x. Conversely, a sustained improvement in EBIDTA margins to above 11%, leading to gross adjusted debt/EBIDTA of below 2.8x, may result in positive rating action.

Naga manufactures wheat products. The company also manufactures detergents for Hindustan Unilever Limited (‘Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) on contract, for which it receives a fixed remuneration per metric tonne with an yearly minimum guarantee.

Rating actions on Naga’s bank loans are as follows:

INR300m fund-based working capital limits ratings: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'/‘Fitch A3(ind)’

INR150m non-fund-based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'/‘Fitch A3(ind)’

INR442.7m term loans: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'