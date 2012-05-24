TEXT-S&P summary: Sanofi

Sanofi’s key business strengths include its critical mass in research and development (R&D) and marketing, which we view as key success factors for the pharmaceutical industry. This has enabled it to build up a substantial drug development pipeline, which includes 18 new molecular entities and vaccines in late-stage development. This compares well with international peers, in our view. The ratings are also supported by our view of the group’s exposure to highly diversified and sizable treatment areas, underpinned by a product portfolio comprising six blockbuster drugs (with annual sales of more than $1 billion). The ratings are tempered by generic competition after loss of patent protection on some leading drugs, which had suppressed sales growth over the past two years, in our opinion.

Our view of Sanofi’s “modest” financial risk profile takes into account the group’s strong free cash flow generation, and relatively conservative shareholder value approach in a peer group context. However, the $20 billion mainly debt-funded acquisition of U.S.-based Genzyme Corp. (Genzyme) lead to significantly weaker financial metrics in 2011, reflecting a weaker financial policy than in a historical context.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate about a 2% increase in group sales for Sanofi in 2012. This reflects our base-case view that the pending patent erosion on key drugs Plavix, Lovenox, Taxotere, and Approvel will be more than offset by the growth of already existing products such as Lantus and the recovering Genzyme products, as well as newly approved drugs Jevtana, Multaq, and Apidra that are expected to ramp up sales during the year. In addition, we also expect that Sanofi’s other nonethical pharmaceutical divisions--animal health, generics, vaccines, and OTC--will contribute to growth during 2012.

Given the possible loss of high-margin blockbuster sales, such as Plavix and Avapro, we anticipate lower EBITDA margins of 31% in 2012, compared with about 34% in 2011, which we believe constitutes a conservative scenario. For a diversified group such as Sanofi, this still reflects a satisfactory profit level given much lower operating margins in the generics and OTC businesses. We therefore anticipate that Sanofi would generate an EBITDA of more than EUR10.5 billion in 2012, compared with about EUR11.3 billion the year before. For 2013, our base-case scenario assumes slightly higher growth rates than for 2012. This is mainly because we believe that Plavix and Lovenox, in particular, are likely to show some resilience after patent expiry due to their complex manufacturing processes (Lovenox) and likely emerging markets and Japanese growth (Plavix). Furthermore, Sanofi could see additional offsetting growth in Asia, where it has built a leading position over recent years.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast that Sanofi will achieve a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of above 60% in 2012, similar to 2011. This reflects our assumption that FFO will be lower in 2012 than in 2011--at EUR9.5 billion compared with about EUR10.1 billion--because we assume that patent erosion will reduce the quality of earnings. We assume that net debt will decrease slightly at the end of 2012, based on the group’s still strong cash flow generation, coupled with higher dividends after the previous year’s scrip dividend, but including a careful allocation of cash to bolt-on acquisitions of EUR1.5 billion. This would still enable discretionary cash generation of more than EUR1 billion. We have only built in a moderate consideration for share buybacks of EUR500 million, in line with the board’s conservative track record. We therefore believe that the group’s credit metrics are likely to stay above the level we consider commensurate with the ratings.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Sanofi is ‘A-1+'. We assess the group’s liquidity profile as “strong”. This is underpinned by coverage of future cash uses by its sources of about 2x on average for the next two years. Assumed high free operating cash flows of about EUR7 billion per year and surplus cash of about EUR3 billion also contribute to this, while we believe short-term debt maturities are likely not to exceed EUR3 billion in 2012 and 2013. Even if group EBITDA were to decline by 50%, coverage of cash uses would still be about 1.5x. The group has two CP programs, a EUR6 billion French program, and a $10 billion U.S. program.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Sanofi’s strong market positions and enhanced diversification, which we anticipate will be instrumental for robust free cash flow generation in future. Although the sizable Genzyme takeover has fully exhausted the former flexibility embedded in the ratings, we note that the board’s financial policy has kept credit metrics firmly in line with what we view as commensurate for present ratings, namely an FFO-to-net-debt ratio of above 60% in 2012. Given the more challenging business environment in 2012, we expect that credit metrics will remain stable for the current year, making ratings upside somewhat remote. Ratings downside could arise in our sensitivity analysis from an EBITDA margin fall to about 28%, which we don’t foresee.