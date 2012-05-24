FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary:Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust
May 24, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary:Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust -- 24-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Oct-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (SGREIT) reflects the REIT’s ownership of good quality properties. The rating also reflects SGREIT’s stable cash flow, high occupancy rates, and improved lease maturity profile. The REIT’s geographic and tenant concentration, as well as its moderate revenue exposure to the more volatile office rental market partly offset these strengths. We view YTL Corp. Bhd.’s ownership of SGREIT as a neutral rating factor.

