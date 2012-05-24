TEXT-S&P summary:Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust -- 24-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Credit Rating History:

28-Oct-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (SGREIT) reflects the REIT’s ownership of good quality properties. The rating also reflects SGREIT’s stable cash flow, high occupancy rates, and improved lease maturity profile. The REIT’s geographic and tenant concentration, as well as its moderate revenue exposure to the more volatile office rental market partly offset these strengths. We view YTL Corp. Bhd.’s ownership of SGREIT as a neutral rating factor.