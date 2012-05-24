TEXT-Fitch rates Vijai Bhavani Powertech at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Vijai Bhavani Power Tech Pvt Ltd (VB) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BB-(ind)’ with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by VB’s small size of operations and its low operating margins due to raw material price volatility, intense competition, and high working capital intensity. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR473m, EBIDTA was INR15m, and EBIDTA margin was 3.1%. The ratings are also constrained by the company’s stretched liquidity position as reflected by its full working capital utilisation in the 12 months ended 30 April 2012.

The ratings, however, draw strength from the decade-long experience of VB’s founders in the Indian steel industry, the company’s full capacity utilisation, and its status of a Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) approved unit. The ratings also reflect VB’s moderate credit metrics in FY11, with net financial leverage of 4.32x and interest cover of 1.86x.

Positive rating action may result from interest coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, interest coverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

VB is a Vijayawada-based manufacturer of TMT rebars. It has an 18,000 metric tonnes per annum steel rolling mill at Rajolu. Provisional results for 11MFY12 indicate revenue of INR642.18m, EBIDTA of INR26.44m and EBIDTA margin of 4.1%, net financial leverage of 2.94x and interest cover of 2.95x

Fitch has also assigned ratings to VB’s bank facilities as follows:

- INR60m fund-based working capital loans: assigned ‘Fitch BB-(ind)'/‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

- INR1m non-fund-based working capital loans: assigned ‘Fitch A4+(ind)'