TEXT-Fitch rates Kristna Engineering Works at 'Fitch BB(ind)'/stable

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Kristna Engineering Works (KEW) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BB(ind)’ with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary

The ratings are constrained by KEW’s small size of operations and its fluctuating EBITDA margins. The latter is because the company’s supply orders are fixed price in nature due to which it cannot pass through raw material price increases to its customers. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR344m, EBIDTA was INR51m and EBIDTA margin was 14.9% (FY10: 19%). The ratings are also constrained by the company’s high working capital intensity and stretched liquidity position as reflected by its full working capital limit utilisation in the 12 months ended 30 April 2012.

The ratings, however, draw strength from the four-decade-long experience of KEW’s founders in the Indian castings industry and the company’s long and established relationship with its clients. The ratings also reflect KEW’s comfortable credit metrics in FY11, with net financial leverage of 1.33x and interest cover of 5.55x.

The ratings may be upgraded if net leverage falls below 1.50x on a sustained basis. Conversely, the ratings may be downgraded if net leverage rises above 3.0x on a sustained basis.

KEW is a Vijayawada-based manufacturer of cast iron and steel castings used in sugar, cement and thermal power industries. Provisional results for 11MFY12 indicate revenue of INR351.4m, EBIDTA of INR61.31m and EBIDTA margin of 17.41%, net financial leverage of 1.42x and interest cover of 6.08x.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to KEW’s bank facilities as follows.

- INR69m fund-based working capital loans: assigned ‘Fitch BB(ind)'/‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

- INR21m non-fund-based working capital loans: assigned ‘Fitch A4+(ind)'