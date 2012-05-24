TEXT-S&P rates United Technologies' proposed sr unsec notes 'A'

May 24 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘A’ issue rating to United Technologies Corp.’s proposed senior unsecured note offering. UTC will issue the notes under its WKSI shelf registration statement, with various maturities. UTC will use the proceeds from the notes to fund a portion of its planned acquisition of Goodrich Corp. The notes contain a mandatory redemption provision if the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, is not completed by March 25, 2013. UTC currently expects to complete the acquisition in mid-2012.

The ‘A’ rating on Hartford, Conn.-based industrial and aerospace product manufacturer UTC reflect our expectations that the pending acquisition of Goodrich Corp. will strengthen UTC’s business risk profile. This should be enough to offset its less conservative financial policies and temper the deterioration in financial leverage that will result from the transaction. We believe the resulting business profile of UTC would be “excellent” and its financial profile would be “intermediate.”

We estimate that at closing, the pro forma ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA would increase to about 2.7x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt would weaken to about 30%. Under our base scenario, we expect that the company will be able to subsequently reduce its debt with $3 billion of identified asset divestitures and with a good portion of its $4 billion in annual discretionary cash flow. We also expect the company to limit acquisitions and share buybacks during that period. The combination of these factors should decrease leverage toward 2x and increase FFO to debt to about 35%-40%, which we would view as appropriate for the rating, within the next two years. However, if adverse end-market developments, an inability or unwillingness to execute planned divestitures, or aggressive financial decisions meaningfully delay or compromise the improvement we expect, we could consider a lower rating.

RATINGS LIST

United Technologies Corp.

Corporate credit rating A/Negative/A-1

NEW RATING

United Technologies Corp.

Senior unsecured notes A