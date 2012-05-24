FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Alliander N.V.
May 24, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Alliander N.V.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Alliander N.V. -------------------------------- 24-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Positive/A-1 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Aug-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

27-Mar-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Alliander N.V.

Rating Rating Date

EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 01/29/2002: sr

unsecd A+ 30-Aug-2011

EUR500 mil 4.125% med-term nts due 12/17/2014 A+ 30-Aug-2011

EUR300 mil 4.5% med-term nts due 12/17/2019 A+ 30-Aug-2011

EUR750 mil 5.5% med-term nts due 04/20/2016 A+ 30-Aug-2011

EUR500 mil var rate fixed-to-floating perp sub

callable hybrid A- 30-Aug-2011

EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 01/29/2002: S-T

debt A-1 09-Apr-2003

Rationale

The ratings on Dutch electricity and gas distribution network company Alliander N.V. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “excellent” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile.

In our opinion, key factors supporting the ratings are Alliander’s low-risk regulated electricity and gas distribution network businesses, stable and predictable operating cash flow, high-quality network assets, and strengthened financial profile due to tariff increases for the 2011-2013 regulatory period.

Key rating constraints, in our view, are regulatory reset risk in 2014; Alliander’s exposure to incentive-based regulation that can impose challenging efficiency requirements; the potential for further consolidation in the Dutch energy network sector, in which we would anticipate Alliander to take a leading role; and counterparty and liquidity risks related to remaining cross-border lease agreements.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
