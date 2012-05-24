TEXT-S&P summary: The Sports Authority Inc.

Credit protection measures deteriorated over the past year because of a decline in EBITDA, but we expect this trend to reverse over the near term. In our view, the company should benefit from operational gains coupled with relatively flat debt levels. We believe leverage will fall to about 7.0x over the next year compared with 8.1x on Jan. 28, 2012. We anticipate interest coverage will remain in the mid-1.0x area. We expect funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to approach 14% over the next 12 months.

Liquidity

Liquidity remains “adequate” for the company, as we expect sources of cash to exceed uses of cash over the next 12 months. In May 2012, the company improved its liquidity when it refinanced its asset-based revolving credit facility and reduced the size to $650 million. The new facility will mature in 2017. Over the near term, we anticipate cash on hand, free operating cash flow, and availability under its $650 million revolving credit facility would cover capital expenditures and a modest investment in working capital. Other relevant aspects include:

-- We estimate coverage of sources over uses of above 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA.

-- There are no financial performance covenants unless availability is less than 10% of the borrowing base.

-- There are no meaningful debt maturities over the near term.

Recovery analysis

Our rating on The Sports Authority Inc.’s $300 million senior secured term loan B due 2017 is ‘B-', the same as the corporate credit rating. Our recovery rating is ‘3’, indicating an expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on The Sports Authority Inc., to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our stable outlook on The Sports Authority reflects our expectations that performance and credit metrics will improve modestly over the near term, but that the company will remain highly leveraged, with thin cash flow protection measures. Although the company recently refinanced its revolving credit facility and reduced its size, we expect the company’s liquidity position to remain adequate during the next 12 months.

Although we think a lower rating is unlikely over the near term, it could be precipitated by deteriorating liquidity, such that its ability to fund ongoing operations from availability under its revolving credit facility is at risk. A downgrade could also result from a violation of the springing financial performance covenants. Although unlikely over the near term, we would predicate any positive ratings momentum on performance above our expectations, leverage below 6.0x, and interest coverage approaching the low-2.0x area. Under this scenario, EBITDA would be about 20% higher than our projections over the next year.

