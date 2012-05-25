TEXT-S&P Rpt: Japan's regional banks lift net income in FY2011

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 - Japan’s 15 rated regional banks improved their net profits in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), which generally met Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ expectations. The improvement was mainly due to banks incurring lower credit costs with a low number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan. However, the profitability of the rated regional banks still shows a declining trend and remains a risk, said Standard & Poor’s in a Japanese-language report published today.

The 15 regional banks rated by Standard & Poor’s booked a total net income of JPY248.6 billion in fiscal 2011, up 15% (weighted average) year on year. Credit costs decreased mainly because: 1) there was a fall in one-off credit costs posted in fiscal 2010 (ended March 2011) by three regional banks in northeastern Japan that were affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami and; 2) government measures to support small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) have kept the number of nationwide bankruptcies at a low level. The financial results of the rated regional banks were generally within our expectations. Nevertheless, their profitability remained low with return on assets (ROA) at 0.3%. Also, the net interest margin (NIM) continued to decline. NIM is a pillar of interest income that accounts for 80% of the banks’ gross operating income. Therefore, a decline in a bank’s NIM erodes its ability to absorb losses. As a result, we may consider lowering the stand-alone credit profiles of the rated regional banks, taking into consideration the financial profile of each bank, if we do not see any signs of improvement in their profitability, or if we see a growing possibility that core operating profits will not be sufficient to cover credit costs in an ordinary economic cycle.

The 15 Japanese regional banks are 77 Bank Ltd., Bank of Iwate Ltd., Bank of Kyoto Ltd., Bank of Yokohama Ltd., Chiba Bank Ltd., Hachijuni Bank Ltd., Higo Bank Ltd., Hokkoku Bank Ltd., Hokuriku Bank Ltd., Hyakugo Bank Ltd., Iyo Bank Ltd., Kagoshima Bank Ltd., Keiyo Bank Ltd., Shizuoka Bank Ltd., and Toho Bank Ltd. Among the 15 banks, Bank of Iwate, 77 Bank, and Toho Bank are based respectively in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, which were devastated by the earthquake and tsunami.