FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs in Spanish RMBS deal Santander Hipotecario 6
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 25, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs in Spanish RMBS deal Santander Hipotecario 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 -

OVERVIEW

-- Our April 30, 2012 downgrade of Banco Santander has triggered the need for remedy actions in the transaction documents for Santander Hipotecario 6.

-- We have received confirmation from the trustee (which has noteholder’s consent) that these remedy actions, which reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria, are not going to be taken.

-- Consequently, the maximum rating achievable in this transaction will now be equal to the rating on Banco Santander.

-- We have therefore lowered our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes.

-- Santander Hipotecario 6, originated by Banco Santander, closed in May 2010 and is collateralized by residential mortgage loans granted to individuals in Spain.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Hipotecario 6’s class A, B, and C notes. At the same time, we removed the ratings on the class A and B notes from CreditWatch negative (see list below).

On April 20, 2012, we lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes, taking into account the most recent developments that we had observed in the transaction at that time (see “Various Rating Actions Taken in Spanish RMBS Transactions Santander Hipotecario 1, 2, 3, And 6”).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.