TEXT-S&P revises Kabel Deutschland outlook to stbl;afrmd at 'BB-'

May 25 -

Overview

-- German cable operator Kabel Deutschland Holding entered into an agreement to acquire the business of German cable operator Tele Columbus.

-- Although we view the acquisition as positive for Kabel Deutschland’s revenue and earnings prospects, it delays the expected improvement of the group’s credit measures.

-- We are revising our outlook on Kabel Deutschland to stable from positive and affirming our ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on Kabel Deutschland.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Kabel Deutschland will continue to generate solid FOCF and maintain a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio between 4.5x and 5.0x pro forma the acquisition.

Rating Action

On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on German cable operator Kabel Deutschland Holding AG (Kabel Deutschland) to stable from positive. At the same time, the ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating was affirmed.

Rationale

The outlook revision primarily reflects our expectation that the announced acquisition of the German cable operator Tele Columbus GmbH (not rated) will delay the expected improvement in Kabel Deutschland’s credit measures.