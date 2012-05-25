HSBC warns of euro zone, regulatory impact

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest bank HSBC warned the Euro zone crisis and increased regulation could affect its future performance and said it was looking to deploy capital in markets where it can expect higher growth.

“There remain factors affecting our performance that are beyond our immediate control - from the eurozone to the future regulation of the industry - we have gained real traction over the past year in those areas we can control,” Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told the bank’s annual meeting on Friday.

HSBC re-affirmed its target of doubling the annual revenue boost it expected from its turnaround plan to $2 billion.