TEXT-Fitch afrms Sciens' Fund of Hedge Funds Management rtg at 'M2-'

COMPANY AND STAFFING

Sciens has diversified its MAP offer, which, along with liquid traditional funds of funds, is at the centre of its growth strategy. Nevertheless, the company still struggles to raise assets in a difficult context for medium sized asset managers. As a result, profitability and cash flow generation of the Fund of Hedge Fund business remain negative, but are expected to improve in 2012, thanks to cost reductions.

Over the past twelve months, the company has experienced some staff turnover and reduction in the investment, risk and support functions. While legal resources have been strengthened, Fitch considers the overall depth of the current investment team of five as sufficient compared to peers in the same rating category.

HEDGE FUND AND MANAGER SELECTION

The fund research process is based on a robust blend of fundamental and quantitative analysis which makes full use of underlying hedge fund data and risk analysis capabilities. Sciens has recently re-oriented its fund selection towards typically smaller, niche managers which offer a more concentrated source of alpha.

PORTFOLIO AND RISK MANAGEMENT

The portfolio construction process combines top down and bottom up inputs, quantitative discipline and qualitative judgement to diversify concentrated sources of alpha, while obtaining the desired market (beta) exposure. The revised, risk based asset allocation process therefore results in portfolios that are more concentrated by the number of managers but are expected to be more diversified by underlying risk factors.

Sciens will have to demonstrate that this re-oriented investment approach, which is implemented by a senior portfolio manager hired in late 2011, will be able to generate higher risk-adjusted performance than observed in the recent past.

The investment risk management process is supported by strong risk analytics and reporting capabilities, a key differentiating factor of Sciens.

INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION

Sciens’s operations platform is robust, enabling a controlled, fully automated implementation of workflows with a variety of service providers. On-boarding of managers and negotiation of legal documentation for the MAP has increased the legal workload for which resources have increased accordingly.

TECHNOLOGY

A proprietary integrated technological platform, risk analytics and centralised in-house data management capabilities are the key strengths of the company. The technological platform now benefits from closer integration between the FoHF and the MAP, while preserving a strict separation between the two businesses.

COMPANY PROFILE

Sciens Capital Management LLC and its predecessor firms were founded in 1988 and began alternative asset management activities in 1994. Sciens is owned by John Rigas (63%), other Sciens affiliates (18%) and a publicly-listed vehicle on the Athens Stock Exchange (19%). As of 31 March 2012, the company managed and advised on approximately USD5.2bn AUM. FoHF and managed accounts AUM represented USD3.5bn (both in direct investments and advisory).

RATING SENSITIVITY

The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch asset manager ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch’s website.