TEXT-S&P ratings - Linde AG
#Basic Materials
May 25, 2012 / 1:03 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Linde AG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Linde AG ----------------------------------------------- 25-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Gas and other

services

combined

Mult. CUSIP6: 535223

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-May-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

14-Apr-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

14-Apr-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Linde AG

Rating Rating Date

EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 06/16/2000: sr

unsecd A 25-May-2012

EUR1.6 bil fltg rate Syndicated forward start

revolving credit facility bank ln due

03/03/2013 A 25-May-2012

EUR75 mil 2.625% med-term nts ser 06/2009 due

01/22/2013 A 25-May-2012

EUR2.5 bil Syndicated multi-currency revolving

credit facility due 05/10/2015 bank ln A 25-May-2012

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR2 bil A-1 25-May-2012

