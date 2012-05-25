TEXT-S&P ratings - Linde AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Linde AG ----------------------------------------------- 25-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Gas and other
services
combined
Mult. CUSIP6: 535223
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-May-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1
14-Apr-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
14-Apr-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Linde AG
Rating Rating Date
EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 06/16/2000: sr
unsecd A 25-May-2012
EUR1.6 bil fltg rate Syndicated forward start
revolving credit facility bank ln due
03/03/2013 A 25-May-2012
EUR75 mil 2.625% med-term nts ser 06/2009 due
01/22/2013 A 25-May-2012
EUR2.5 bil Syndicated multi-currency revolving
credit facility due 05/10/2015 bank ln A 25-May-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR2 bil A-1 25-May-2012