TEXT-S&P ups Germany-based Linde to 'A/A-1',outlook stable

The ratings continue to reflect Linde’s “excellent” business risk and“intermediate” financial risk profiles, as our criteria define these terms. Our view of Linde’s business risk profile is based primarily on its position as the world’s second-largest manufacturer in the credit-supportive industrial gases industry, with generally stable cash flows. A significant proportion of contracts in its tonnage segment is long term and has energy pass-through clauses and minimum volume offtake clauses. Other strengths are the sector’s high growth rates and Linde’s strong geographic diversification. The group also benefits from its technological expertise and a strong market position in its engineering operations.

Linde’s “intermediate” financial risk profile reflects its “strong” liquidity position and materially improved credit metrics and leverage. Nevertheless, the group’s financial policy would allow it to assume higher debt. Currently Linde’s reported net debt to EBITDA is about 1.6x, while its financial policy allows for a maximum ratio of 2.5x. We consider that the company’s likely continued high capital expenditures could weigh somewhat on its free cash flow. Another risk factor relates to contingent risk and intrinsically more volatile cash flows from its engineering operations, although these only account for about 10% of Linde’s EBITDA.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-1’. We classify Linde’s liquidity as “strong” under our criteria. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company’s ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs was well above 1.5x over the next 12 months.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, key sources of liquidity for the next 12 months amounted to EUR7.4 billion, including:

-- Reported cash and short-term investments of EUR2.1 billion, of which we consider EUR0.225 billion as tied to operations;

-- EUR601 million invested in high-rated government bonds with maturities of between one and two years, which we include in our surplus cash calculation;

-- Our estimate for FFO of about EUR2.4 billion in 2012; and

-- A fully undrawn EUR2.5 billion syndicated facility maturing in 2015, which contains no financial covenants.

This compares with liquidity needs of EUR4.5 billion for the same period, including:

-- Short-term debt of EUR1.3 billion;

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR1.8 billion;

-- Dividend distributions of about EUR0.5 billion;

-- Acquisitions in the vicinity of EUR0.6 billion; and

-- Potential moderate cash outlays of EUR0.2 billion to EUR0.3 billion related to working capital.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Linde reflects our expectation that overall its credit metrics should remain supportive for the rating over the medium term, assuming resilient EBITDA margins notwithstanding an uncertain macroeconomic environment. We anticipate that Linde’s FFO-to-debt ratio will remain at about 40%, while we view 35%-40% as commensurate with the “intermediate” financial risk profile. Even at the ‘A’ rating, Linde should have some headroom for additional large projects or midsize acquisitions, in our view.

Pressure on the ratings could arise if FFO to debt were to deteriorate to below 35%, without near-term prospects for recovery during a downturn or, for example, following large debt-financed acquisitions, which we do not anticipate.

We view further upside for the rating as limited at present given Linde’s sizable capital spending program, which may even increase as a result of new, large-scale projects. Any upside potential would be dependent on an even more conservative financial policy, as illustrated by FFO-to-debt ratios sustainably above 40%. .

Ratings List

Upgraded

To From

Linde AG

Linde Finance B.V.

Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A-/Stable/A-2

Linde AG

Senior Unsecured A A-

Linde Finance B.V.

Senior Unsecured A A-

Junior Subordinated BBB+ BBB

Commercial Paper A-1 A-2

N.B. This list does not include all ratings affected.