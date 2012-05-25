TEXT-S&P summary: Freight One (JSC)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 -

Summary analysis -- Freight One (JSC) ----------------------------- 25-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Country: Russia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Oct-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ‘BBB-’ rating on Russian freight rail operator Freight One (JSC) reflects the company’s stand-alone credit worthiness, based on our assessment of its business risk profile as “fair” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate”.