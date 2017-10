(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn DONG Energy A/S’s senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB+’ and the subordinated capital securities’ rating of ‘BBB-'.

Fitch has decided to discontinue with the above ratings as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. The Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is unaffected by the withdrawal, and analytical coverage of the issuer will continue.