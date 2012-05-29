FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Credito Emiliano SpA
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 29, 2012 / 8:54 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Credito Emiliano SpA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 -

==============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Credito Emiliano SpA -------------------------- 29-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

18-Oct-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

01-Oct-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

17-Jan-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Strong (+1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Better asset quality metrics than for peers.

-- Good customer and sector diversification.

-- Conservative and effective strategy.

Weaknesses:

-- Moderate capital position.

-- Lack of significant market share.

-- Still high cost base.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.