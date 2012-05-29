TEXT-S&P summary: Credito Emiliano SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 29
Summary analysis -- Credito Emiliano SpA -------------------------- 29-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
18-Oct-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
01-Oct-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
17-Jan-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Better asset quality metrics than for peers.
-- Good customer and sector diversification.
-- Conservative and effective strategy.
Weaknesses:
-- Moderate capital position.
-- Lack of significant market share.
-- Still high cost base.