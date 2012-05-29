TEXT-S&P summary: Credito Emiliano SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 -

Summary analysis -- Credito Emiliano SpA -------------------------- 29-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

18-Oct-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

01-Oct-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

17-Jan-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Strong (+1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Better asset quality metrics than for peers.

-- Good customer and sector diversification.

-- Conservative and effective strategy.

Weaknesses:

-- Moderate capital position.

-- Lack of significant market share.

-- Still high cost base.