TEXT-S&P publishes Feb. 2012 European ABCP surveillance snapshot
May 29, 2012 / 9:13 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P publishes Feb. 2012 European ABCP surveillance snapshot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its monthly European ABCP surveillance snapshot for February 2012, containing portfolio data on all the European conduits that it rates (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

The February 2012 report provides information on outstandings, programwide credit enhancement, supporting counterparties, and our key rating and collateral considerations for all of the European-based conduits that we rate.

We are establishing greater minimum portfolio disclosure standards for all asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) conduits that we rate. We publish this snapshot monthly to update the market with data that the conduit administrators provide to us as part of our surveillance process.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Monthly European ABCP Surveillance Snapshot: Feb. 29, 2012, May 29, 2012

-- Request For Comment: Programwide Credit Enhancement For Multiseller Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Conduits, Jan. 17, 2012

-- Standard & Poor’s Requests Transaction Performance Metrics From Sponsors Or Administrators of Global ABCP Conduits, Jan. 12, 2012

-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011

-- Report Card: European ABCP Adapts To The New Regulatory Framework While Funding Spread Volatility Continues, Nov. 16, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Report Card: European ABCP Is Showing Resilience Despite The Downturn, Aug. 19, 2010

-- Standard & Poor’s Analysis Of ABCP Ratings Following Changes To Ratings On Support Providers, Dec. 18, 2008

-- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Global Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Criteria, Sept. 29, 2005

