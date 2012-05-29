TEXT-Fitch afrmd Imphal Municipal Council at 'Fitch B-(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Imphal Municipal Council’s (ImMC) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating continues to be constrained by ImMC’s weak finances, poor civic services delivery and its outstanding unfunded employee-related liabilities, which are disproportionate to its revenue.

ImMC’s financial position is undermined by its very low income base (FY11: INR38.24m) and high dependence on the assigned revenue and grants. Revenue base has dwindled after the withdrawal of octroi (a tax levied on goods entering the municipal limits), an own-revenue source for the council, in FY08 (financial year ending March). Also, ImMC has booked only paltry revenue surplus consistently since FY03; however, it remained below 1.5% of revenue income.

Fitch notes that the council’s growing dependence on the government support heightens the dependency risk; however, the assigned revenue and grants support its fragile finances. In FY11, ImMC witnessed an increase in capital grants to INR124.89m compared with INR10.01m in FY10, mainly for the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) and sanitation improvement (‘zero garbage’) programmes.

The agency also notes the slow progress of the BSUP programme and the dire need of the city for infrastructure development. The BSUP is the sole project being implemented by ImMC under JNNURM. This entails the construction of 1,250 dwelling units in Imphal. However, only 80% of Phase I is complete and Phase II has not yet commenced. Other infrastructure projects are handled by Imphal’s public health engineering and public works departments. Since Manipur is a special category state, Imphal’s capital investments are funded by the central and state governments in a 90:10 ratio.

Although the council enjoys a debt-free status, its finances continue to be straddled with huge employee-related liabilities. At end-May 2012, the council had INR139.70m of outstanding employee-related liabilities, majorly comprising INR49.98m of salary arrears and INR61.57m of pension liabilities.

The ratings may be upgraded upon any increase in income base in conjunction with a reasonable surplus generation on a continuous basis, as well as upon the creation of sustainable infrastructure projects and introduction of some of the key reforms. An increase in unfunded liabilities and borrowing to finance infrastructure projects may lead to a rating downgrade.

Imphal is the capital city of Manipur. It is located in the north east part of India and has 0.27 million inhabitants. The economy is driven by services sector and the capital outlay planned under the JNNURM is INR18.72bn.