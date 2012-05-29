FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Russia-based Bank Tavrichesky 'B-/C';outlook stable
May 29, 2012 / 11:03 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Russia-based Bank Tavrichesky 'B-/C';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 -

Overview

-- We are assigning our ‘B-/C’ long and short-term counterparty credit ratings and ‘ruBBB’ Russia national scale rating to Bank Tavrichesky.

-- The ratings on Bank Tavrichesky reflect the ‘bb’ anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia and our assessment of the bank’s weak business position, weak capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank will continue to develop its business franchise with the current financial profile, supported by an upcoming capital increase.

Rating Action

On May 29, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B-’ long-term and ‘C’ short-term counterparty credit ratings to Russia-based Bank Tavrichesky. We also assigned a ‘ruBBB’ Russia national scale rating. The outlook is stable.

