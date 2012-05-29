TEXT-S&P summary: DIFC Investments LLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 -

Summary analysis -- DIFC Investments LLC -------------------------- 29-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Neg/B Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Dec-2009 B+/B B+/B

25-Nov-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

17-Mar-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

Rationale

The ‘B+’ long-term rating on Dubai-based DIFC Investments LLC (DIFCI) reflects our assessment of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ‘ccc-', based on our opinion of the company’s weak liquidity position, with $99 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2011, against $1.4 billion of debt falling due in 2012. We have also factored in our view of the “very high” likelihood that the Government of Dubai would provide timely and sufficient financial support to DIFCI in the event of financial distress, based on its role as the infrastructure provider of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC; the free zone).

We consider DIFCI to be a government-related entity (GRE). Under our methodology for rating GREs, we factor into the long-term rating five notches of uplift based on our assessment of a “very high” likelihood of the Dubai government’s support to DIFCI. We base our opinion on what we consider to be DIFCI‘s:

-- “Very important” role that it plays in the Dubai economy, given the DIFC’s role in providing a platform for financial services firms in the region; and

-- “Very strong” link with the Dubai government, which fully owns DIFCI and has a track record of providing ongoing funding for the company.