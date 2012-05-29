TEXT-S&P summary: Zlomrex S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 -

Summary analysis -- Zlomrex S.A. ---------------------------------- 29-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Stable/B Country: Poland

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Sep-2011 CCC+/B CCC+/B

11-Jun-2009 CCC-/C CCC-/C

10-Jun-2008 CCC+/C CCC+/C

08-Jan-2008 B-/B B-/B

10-Oct-2007 B/B B/B

Rationale

The ratings on Poland-based steel producer Zlomrex S.A. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services opinion of its “vulnerable” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile.