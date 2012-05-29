FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Zlomrex S.A.
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 29, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Zlomrex S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 -

==============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Zlomrex S.A. ---------------------------------- 29-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Stable/B Country: Poland

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Sep-2011 CCC+/B CCC+/B

11-Jun-2009 CCC-/C CCC-/C

10-Jun-2008 CCC+/C CCC+/C

08-Jan-2008 B-/B B-/B

10-Oct-2007 B/B B/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Poland-based steel producer Zlomrex S.A. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services opinion of its “vulnerable” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.